Maryland football’s Darryl Jones, Evan Gregory enter transfer portal

As is going on across the NCAA, Maryland football players continue to announce that they are entering the transfer portal following the 2021 season.

Recently for the Terps, wide receivers Carlos Carriere and Brian Cobbs each announced that they would enter the portal as a graduate transfer and now wideout Darryl Jones is doing the same.

Jones tallied 47 catches for 672 yards and two touchdowns in his Maryland career, including a four-catch, 111-yard, two-touchdown performance against Virginia Tech in New York at Yankee Stadium in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

Entering into the transfer portal may give him the opportunity to find a less crowded receiver room as next season, Maryland is returning top wideout Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett who lead the team with 62 receptions for 829 yards and five touchdowns. The Terps also picked up former Florida wideout Jacob Copeland who lead the Gators with 41 catches for 642 yards and four touchdowns as well as four-star incoming freshmen in Shaleak Knotts and Octavian Smith Jr.

Also entering the transfer portal is former three-star offensive lineman out of DeMatha Catholic, Evan Gregory who stands at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds.

His announcement comes after Maryland linemen Johari Branch and Jaelyn Duncan announced they would return to the Terps next season.

Head coach Michael Locksley is also bringing in three-star offensive linemen in Colin Deery, Ja’Kavion Nonar, Keon Kindred and Maximus McCree. Locksley also flipped three-star offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr. who initially committed to Penn State.