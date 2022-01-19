MM 1.19: Maryland men’s soccer reveals 2022 spring schedule

Maryland men’s soccer announced that it will have a five-game spring schedule in 2022, the program revealed earlier this week. Maryland’s first three scheduled games are slated to be league play of the Spring Soccer Cup.

The Terps will start the spring season with a match against Virginia Tech in College Park, Maryland on March 5. They will then face off with Clemson on the road before heading back to College Park to take on NC State on April 2.

The finals matches, which will be determined after the 10 total participating programs in the Spring Soccer Cup are seeded, will be played at Wake Forest. The Terps’ final matchup in the event is scheduled for April 10.

“Our spring schedule in 2022 is a tremendous test for our team,” head coach Sasho Cirovski said in the program’s press release. “I am thrilled to partner with some of the best programs in the nation for the Spring Soccer Cup and the event will give us the chance to measure up against national contenders and old rivals alike. It will be a fantastic event. In addition, our match with West Virginia will pit us against another quality team. I can’t wait to get back to training with our group to start preparing for these matches.”

Maryland also has a scheduled match against West Virginia, which will take place in Morgantown, West Virginia on April 23 to close out the Terps’ five-game schedule.

In other news

Ben Dickson wrote about former Florida guard Lavender Briggs committing to Maryland women’s basketball.

Matt Levine wrote another edition of Terps in the NFL.

Sam Oshtry wrote about Maryland men’s basketball receiving a commitment from transfer guard Cashius McNeilly.

Maryland women’s lacrosse had four players named to Inside Lacrosse’s list of preseason All-Americans. Aurora Cordingley, Abby Bosco, Hannah Leubecker and Grace Griffin were all named to the list.

Lavender Briggs shared a few photos on Twitter regarding her recent commitment to the Maryland women’s basketball program.

Maryland football noted that former Terp Jake Funk received his first NFL playoff carry for the Los Angeles Rams.

Jake Funk's first playoff carry!



What a road to get there for our guy. pic.twitter.com/YPvoIeBSyS — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 18, 2022

Maryland wrestling released updated rankings from Intermat/Flo for a few of its wrestlers. Redshirt senior Kyle Cochran (184 pounds), graduate Jaron Smith (197 pounds) and redshirt senior Zach Schrader (heavyweight) were all ranked in at least one of the lists.

Another week of rankings and the same trio of upperweight Terps stay ranked #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/YL5iuiSIBd — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 18, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse shared a few photos of the program’s new helmet designs.