Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Michigan

Maryland men’s basketball will look to bounce back when it faces Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Terps most recently fell to Rutgers in which they held onto an 11-point lead at halftime but ultimately lost to the Scarlet Knights, 70-59.

Michigan most recently fell to then-No. 25 Illinois after a long pause due to coronavirus protocols within the program. The Wolverines may be without a few players as Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns Jr. traveled to Illinois but did not participate in game action.

Both teams are searching for their second conference win of the season.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game