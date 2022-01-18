Terps in the NFL: Stefon Diggs and Buffalo Bills advance in blowout win

Former Maryland star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a part of the success of the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night against New England in the Wild Card Round. The Bills scored a touchdown on every offensive drive, except for the kneel-downs at the end of the game, and pummeled the Patriots 47-17.

Diggs finished the game with three receptions for 60 yards on four targets. His 15 yards per target were the most that he recorded in any game this season. He only played in 62% of the Bills’ offensive snaps because he did not need to be used as much with the game being so lopsided.

He has now appeared in nine postseason games in his career. Diggs has totaled 45 receptions, 680 yards and four touchdowns, on 71 targets in the playoffs. Out of five seasons in which Diggs’ teams made the playoffs, this is the fourth straight time that the team will play multiple games in that postseason.

The weather in Buffalo on Sunday was in single-digits during the game, so the design on Diggs’ cleats was very fitting. He wore cleats with “Ice Age” characters Sid and Scrat in the freezing temperatures.

Diggs and the No. 3 seeded Bills will travel to No. 2 seed Kansas City for the AFC Divisional Round. Last season, the Chiefs ended Buffalo’s year in the AFC Championship and Diggs stayed on the field to watch his opponent celebrate.

.@stefondiggs stayed on the field to watch the Chiefs celebrate their AFC title last season.



The @BuffaloBills are coming hungry on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/VZOvoHbXmc — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 17, 2022

These two teams met in Week Five of this season and Buffalo won 38-20 on the road. Diggs caught two passes for 69 yards in that game. This matchup will kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST from Arrowhead Stadium.

Other Performers

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson struggled in coverage in Saturday’s loss to Buffalo but was successful in tackling. Jackson tied a season-high with six total tackles, five of which were solo tackles. He concluded his fourth season in the NFL with 18 starts and a career-high in tackles (64), pass deflections (23 - led NFL), tackles for loss (2), and forced fumbles (1). The 2021 NFL All-Pro totaled eight interceptions, including his first career pick-six. Jackson has had 25 interceptions since he joined the NFL in 2018, which is the most in the NFL during that span. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl this season. Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason but is expected to sign a hefty contract.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson was a difference-maker on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Raiders were outlasted late in the game and fell 26-19. Jefferson totaled three tackles, a sack, and a quarterback hit on Joe Burrow in the loss. His sack came at a crucial time on 3rd and goal, which held the Bengals to a field goal in the second quarter. Jefferson ended his sixth season in the NFL and started in all 18 games this season, totaling a career-high in tackles (50), quarterback hits (17), tackles for loss (6), sacks (5.5), and forced fumbles (2). He will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Timely sack to force the FG.#LVvsCIN | NBC pic.twitter.com/s10hwrtZsj — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 15, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue recorded just one tackle in Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati. He appeared in nearly 80% of the Raiders’ defensive snaps. Ngakoue finished his sixth season in the NFL with 18 starts, 29 total tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, eight tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He expressed his optimistic feelings about the Raiders organization after the loss to the Bengals.

"It feels like we're building something special here." - #Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue, who said he'd like to see certain key players return as well. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 16, 2022

Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Jake Funk made his NFL postseason debut on Monday night in a lopsided win against Arizona. Funk ran the ball two times for five yards. His longest rush was an eight yards game, which was the longest of his career. Funk also had one tackle on special teams. The Rams have advanced to the NFC Divisional Round and will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Jake Funk's first playoff carry!



What a road to get there for our guy. pic.twitter.com/YPvoIeBSyS — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 18, 2022