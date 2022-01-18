Terps in the NFL: Stefon Diggs and Buffalo Bills advance in blowout win

Former Maryland star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a part of the success of the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night against New England in the Wild Card Round. The Bills scored a touchdown on every offensive drive, except for the kneel-downs at the end of the game, and pummeled the Patriots 47-17.
Diggs finished the game with three receptions for 60 yards on four targets. His 15 yards per target were the most that he recorded in any game this season. He only played in 62% of the Bills’ offensive snaps because he did not need to be used as much with the game being so lopsided.
He has now appeared in nine postseason games in his career. Diggs has totaled 45 receptions, 680 yards and four touchdowns, on 71 targets in the playoffs. Out of five seasons in which Diggs’ teams made the playoffs, this is the fourth straight time that the team will play multiple games in that postseason.
The weather in Buffalo on Sunday was in single-digits during the game, so the design on Diggs’ cleats was very fitting. He wore cleats with “Ice Age” characters Sid and Scrat in the freezing temperatures.
Very appropriate for tonight. #NEvsBUF @StefonDiggs | @MACHE275 pic.twitter.com/Di8nf8qwwN— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2022
Diggs and the No. 3 seeded Bills will travel to No. 2 seed Kansas City for the AFC Divisional Round. Last season, the Chiefs ended Buffalo’s year in the AFC Championship and Diggs stayed on the field to watch his opponent celebrate.
.@stefondiggs stayed on the field to watch the Chiefs celebrate their AFC title last season.— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 17, 2022
The @BuffaloBills are coming hungry on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/VZOvoHbXmc
These two teams met in Week Five of this season and Buffalo won 38-20 on the road. Diggs caught two passes for 69 yards in that game. This matchup will kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST from Arrowhead Stadium.
Other Performers
- New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson struggled in coverage in Saturday’s loss to Buffalo but was successful in tackling. Jackson tied a season-high with six total tackles, five of which were solo tackles. He concluded his fourth season in the NFL with 18 starts and a career-high in tackles (64), pass deflections (23 - led NFL), tackles for loss (2), and forced fumbles (1). The 2021 NFL All-Pro totaled eight interceptions, including his first career pick-six. Jackson has had 25 interceptions since he joined the NFL in 2018, which is the most in the NFL during that span. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl this season. Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason but is expected to sign a hefty contract.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson was a difference-maker on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Raiders were outlasted late in the game and fell 26-19. Jefferson totaled three tackles, a sack, and a quarterback hit on Joe Burrow in the loss. His sack came at a crucial time on 3rd and goal, which held the Bengals to a field goal in the second quarter. Jefferson ended his sixth season in the NFL and started in all 18 games this season, totaling a career-high in tackles (50), quarterback hits (17), tackles for loss (6), sacks (5.5), and forced fumbles (2). He will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Timely sack to force the FG.#LVvsCIN | NBC pic.twitter.com/s10hwrtZsj— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 15, 2022
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue recorded just one tackle in Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati. He appeared in nearly 80% of the Raiders’ defensive snaps. Ngakoue finished his sixth season in the NFL with 18 starts, 29 total tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, eight tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He expressed his optimistic feelings about the Raiders organization after the loss to the Bengals.
"It feels like we're building something special here." - #Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue, who said he'd like to see certain key players return as well.— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 16, 2022
- Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Jake Funk made his NFL postseason debut on Monday night in a lopsided win against Arizona. Funk ran the ball two times for five yards. His longest rush was an eight yards game, which was the longest of his career. Funk also had one tackle on special teams. The Rams have advanced to the NFC Divisional Round and will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Jake Funk's first playoff carry!— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 18, 2022
What a road to get there for our guy. pic.twitter.com/YPvoIeBSyS
- Los Angeles Rams safety Antoine Brooks Jr. made his NFL postseason debut on Monday night and recorded his one tackle on special teams. Brooks has now played in each of the last three games for the Rams. It was his first tackle since Week 12 against Green Bay. Brooks, Funk, and the Rams will travel to Tampa Bay looking to advance to the NFC Championship game with a win.
- Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Keandre Jones made his NFL postseason debut on Saturday against Las Vegas. He played in 16 snaps on special teams, which was over half, but he did not record a stat. Jones was on the Bengals’ practice squad every week of this season before being elevated to the active roster prior to Week 14. Since then, Jones has played in all six games with three total tackles, five total snaps on defense and 110 total special teams snaps.
- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. was a healthy scratch on Sunday night’s Wild Card Round matchup against Kansas City. McFarland finished his second year in the NFL with two games played, three carries for three rushing yards, and one reception for 11 receiving yards. He also returned three kicks for 73 total yards. The Steelers fell to Kansas City, 42-21.
- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Trey Edmunds was a member of the practice squad this week against the Chiefs. Edmunds finished his fifth season in the NFL with two games played and a total of 18 snaps on special teams. Edmunds mostly spent this season on the Steelers’ practice squad.
- New England Patriots safety Sean Davis was on the team’s practice squad this week. Davis wrapped up his sixth season in the NFL with six appearances, 19 total defensive snaps, and 19 total special teams snaps. He began the season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, before being signed by Cincinnati off the Colts’ practice squad and then ending up with New England. He played in one game for the Colts, three for the Bengals, and two for the Patriots.
- New England Patriots defensive lineman Byron Cowart was designated to return from the PUP list on Oct. 20, but the Patriots kept him there, which ended his season. Cowart did not appear for New England in what would have been his third active season in the NFL, after starting in 14 games last season.
- Safety Darnell Savage Jr. and the NFC’s No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers had a bye in the Wild Card Round of the postseason. The Packers will host the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night in the NFC Divisional Round. Savage and the Packers are looking to advance to their third straight NFC Championship game.
- Offensive tackle Derwin Gray remained on the practice squad of the AFC’s No. 1 seeded Tennessee Titans, which had a bye in the Wild Card Round of the postseason. The Titans will host Cincinnati at Nissan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to open the AFC Divisional Round.
