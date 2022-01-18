MM 1.18: Maryland women’s basketball falls outside top-10 in latest AP Top 25

Maryland women’s basketball fell out of the top-10 in the latest AP Top 25 released Monday, dropping from No. 8 to No. 12.

The move marks the first time all season the Terps have found themselves outside the top-10.

After picking up two wins in a row against Penn State and Minnesota, Maryland then traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the then-No. 11 Wolverines. The Terps had won all but one conference game up until their road trip to face Michigan as they fell to then-No. 8 Indiana on Jan. 2.

Against the Wolverines, Maryland put up fewer than 50 points for the first time since Dec. 3, 2012, when the team lost to UConn, 63-48 in Hartford, Connecticut. On Sunday, the Terps scored just 49 points in the 20-point loss including a second quarter in which they scored just three points.

With the loss, the Terps moved to 12-5 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. Maryland will look to bounce back this week when it travels to take on Ohio State on Jan. 20 and then welcomes Northwestern to the Xfinity Center on Jan. 23.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball received a commitment from transfer guard Cashius McNeilly for the 2022-23 season.

Maryland women’s basketball lander former Florida guard Lavender Briggs from the transfer portal.

The Maryland women’s basketball team showed their love and support for head coach Brenda Frese following the passing of her father, Bill.

Maryland men’s basketball is headed out for its game against Michigan.

Off to Michigan ✈️ pic.twitter.com/EBv8otgWwU — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 17, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse finished their first practice of 2022.

Maryland baseball is preparing for the 2022 season.

Only 32 more days until we play. Who's ready to see Ryan Ramsey on the mound? #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/xvvopDuLiv — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) January 17, 2022

Maryland men’s and women’s soccer announced it will partner with VOYCENOW for the second annual Run for Equality.

Equality for all.



We will partner with @VOYCENOW and @TerpsWSoccer for the second annual Run for Equality on Feb. 12!



Donate: https://t.co/8XmjMzqci1

More ⬇️ https://t.co/E8I7aOvTgq — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) January 17, 2022

Multiple Maryland Athletics teams and athletes reflected on the impact of Martin Luther King Jr.

As we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today, our student-athletes reflect on his words and give their insight and inspiration from some of Dr. King's most impactful quotes.#MLKDay https://t.co/aFw99KOB2e — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 17, 2022

“He was the trailblazer that started the conversation and the fight for equality that continues today.”



We reflect on the impact Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had on us all and the legacy he left.#MLKDay2022 pic.twitter.com/ioo5dn2zUe — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 17, 2022

An inspiration to us all.



We reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on #MLKDay. pic.twitter.com/o0tm6nO3ew — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 17, 2022

Elena Verticchio reflects on the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today and how his words can teach us to strive for equality for everyone, no matter who you are. Check out the full feature here: ➡️ https://t.co/X7y8yY5L8I #MLKDay #OneMaryland pic.twitter.com/NXcDokwQUK — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) January 17, 2022

.@karlavs_ reflects on the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today and how his words can inspire change in all of us. Check out the full feature here: ➡️ https://t.co/X7y8yY5L8I #MLKDay #OneMaryland pic.twitter.com/cW2QrlnM8W — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) January 17, 2022

As we reflect on the life of legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King today, @keywynnn shared her favorite quote from MLK on his resilience in his fight for equality.



: https://t.co/332xbtEfZH#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Cpq0mrmhTc — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) January 17, 2022

Our very own Courtney Wyche reflects on #MLK ‘s legacy today, and everyday through a special connection.



Read more on her fellow athletes’ perspectives: https://t.co/6JZGJsgTxZ pic.twitter.com/Bkcy6O5GDc — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) January 17, 2022

An inspiration to past, present and future generations.



Today we honor #MLK pic.twitter.com/3zm87bcQSS — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) January 17, 2022

We honor the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/StZgtqGHbp — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 17, 2022