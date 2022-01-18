MM 1.18: Maryland women’s basketball falls outside top-10 in latest AP Top 25

Maryland women’s basketball fell out of the top-10 in the latest AP Top 25 released Monday, dropping from No. 8 to No. 12.
The move marks the first time all season the Terps have found themselves outside the top-10.
After picking up two wins in a row against Penn State and Minnesota, Maryland then traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the then-No. 11 Wolverines. The Terps had won all but one conference game up until their road trip to face Michigan as they fell to then-No. 8 Indiana on Jan. 2.
Against the Wolverines, Maryland put up fewer than 50 points for the first time since Dec. 3, 2012, when the team lost to UConn, 63-48 in Hartford, Connecticut. On Sunday, the Terps scored just 49 points in the 20-point loss including a second quarter in which they scored just three points.
With the loss, the Terps moved to 12-5 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. Maryland will look to bounce back this week when it travels to take on Ohio State on Jan. 20 and then welcomes Northwestern to the Xfinity Center on Jan. 23.
In other news
Maryland men’s basketball received a commitment from transfer guard Cashius McNeilly for the 2022-23 season.
Maryland women’s basketball lander former Florida guard Lavender Briggs from the transfer portal.
The Maryland women’s basketball team showed their love and support for head coach Brenda Frese following the passing of her father, Bill.
“We stick together.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VBg6zFSszZ— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 17, 2022
Maryland men’s basketball is headed out for its game against Michigan.
Off to Michigan ✈️ pic.twitter.com/EBv8otgWwU— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 17, 2022
Maryland women’s lacrosse finished their first practice of 2022.
First Practice of 2022 ✅#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/X9J7VGC900— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 17, 2022
Maryland baseball is preparing for the 2022 season.
Only 32 more days until we play. Who's ready to see Ryan Ramsey on the mound? #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/xvvopDuLiv— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) January 17, 2022
Maryland men’s and women’s soccer announced it will partner with VOYCENOW for the second annual Run for Equality.
Equality for all.— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) January 17, 2022
We will partner with @VOYCENOW and @TerpsWSoccer for the second annual Run for Equality on Feb. 12!
Donate: https://t.co/8XmjMzqci1
More ⬇️ https://t.co/E8I7aOvTgq
Multiple Maryland Athletics teams and athletes reflected on the impact of Martin Luther King Jr.
As we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today, our student-athletes reflect on his words and give their insight and inspiration from some of Dr. King's most impactful quotes.#MLKDay https://t.co/aFw99KOB2e— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 17, 2022
“He was the trailblazer that started the conversation and the fight for equality that continues today.”— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 17, 2022
We reflect on the impact Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had on us all and the legacy he left.#MLKDay2022 pic.twitter.com/ioo5dn2zUe
An inspiration to us all.— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 17, 2022
We reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on #MLKDay. pic.twitter.com/o0tm6nO3ew
Elena Verticchio reflects on the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today and how his words can teach us to strive for equality for everyone, no matter who you are. Check out the full feature here: ➡️ https://t.co/X7y8yY5L8I #MLKDay #OneMaryland pic.twitter.com/NXcDokwQUK— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) January 17, 2022
.@karlavs_ reflects on the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today and how his words can inspire change in all of us. Check out the full feature here: ➡️ https://t.co/X7y8yY5L8I #MLKDay #OneMaryland pic.twitter.com/cW2QrlnM8W— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) January 17, 2022
As we reflect on the life of legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King today, @keywynnn shared her favorite quote from MLK on his resilience in his fight for equality.— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) January 17, 2022
: https://t.co/332xbtEfZH#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Cpq0mrmhTc
Celebrating Dr. King and his legacy today #MLKDay— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) January 17, 2022
: https://t.co/2nz5vWhm5r pic.twitter.com/I5KarlCLCN
Today we celebrate Dr. King and his legacy. #MLKDay— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) January 17, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/eAszIfclwn pic.twitter.com/v9Q0AnadmS
Our very own Courtney Wyche reflects on #MLK ‘s legacy today, and everyday through a special connection.— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) January 17, 2022
Read more on her fellow athletes’ perspectives: https://t.co/6JZGJsgTxZ pic.twitter.com/Bkcy6O5GDc
An inspiration to past, present and future generations.— Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) January 17, 2022
Today we honor #MLK pic.twitter.com/3zm87bcQSS
We honor the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/StZgtqGHbp— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 17, 2022
Dr. King continues to be such an influential person. His legacy should endure forever. It is our duty to continue to learn from his teachings and lessons and be better because of his SACRIFICE so that the world never forgets all he stood for and wanted for humanity. https://t.co/SPxMUikP1K— Coach Clemsen (@alextclemsen) January 17, 2022
