MM 1.18: Maryland women’s basketball falls outside top-10 in latest AP Top 25

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Lauren Rosh
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland women’s basketball fell out of the top-10 in the latest AP Top 25 released Monday, dropping from No. 8 to No. 12.

The move marks the first time all season the Terps have found themselves outside the top-10.

After picking up two wins in a row against Penn State and Minnesota, Maryland then traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the then-No. 11 Wolverines. The Terps had won all but one conference game up until their road trip to face Michigan as they fell to then-No. 8 Indiana on Jan. 2.

Against the Wolverines, Maryland put up fewer than 50 points for the first time since Dec. 3, 2012, when the team lost to UConn, 63-48 in Hartford, Connecticut. On Sunday, the Terps scored just 49 points in the 20-point loss including a second quarter in which they scored just three points.

With the loss, the Terps moved to 12-5 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. Maryland will look to bounce back this week when it travels to take on Ohio State on Jan. 20 and then welcomes Northwestern to the Xfinity Center on Jan. 23.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball received a commitment from transfer guard Cashius McNeilly for the 2022-23 season.

Maryland women’s basketball lander former Florida guard Lavender Briggs from the transfer portal.

The Maryland women’s basketball team showed their love and support for head coach Brenda Frese following the passing of her father, Bill.

Maryland men’s basketball is headed out for its game against Michigan.

Maryland women’s lacrosse finished their first practice of 2022.

Maryland baseball is preparing for the 2022 season.

Maryland men’s and women’s soccer announced it will partner with VOYCENOW for the second annual Run for Equality.

Multiple Maryland Athletics teams and athletes reflected on the impact of Martin Luther King Jr.

