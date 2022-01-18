How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Michigan

Maryland men’s basketball will head to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Terps last played against Rutgers at home on Saturday. Maryland entered halftime with an 11-point lead before collapsing in the second half to suffer a double-digit defeat.

Maryland will look to get back on track against a Michigan program that was recently paused due to COVID-19. The Wolverines could be without some of their top players on Tuesday night.

Maryland and Michigan both came into the season with high expectations, ranking in the preseason top 25 AP poll. However, both teams are having disappointing seasons and need every win they can get to turn their seasons around.

Let’s take a brief look at the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: (9-8, 1-5 Big Ten)

Michigan: (7-7, 1-3 Big Ten)

All-time series: Michigan leads 8-6

Odds: Michigan -6

How to watch and listen

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. ET, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ESPN2 — Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (Analyst), Myron Medcalf (Reporter)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst), Walt Williams (Analyst)

Stream: ESPN2

Catch up before the game