Maryland men’s basketball receives commitment from transfer guard Cashius McNeilly

Maryland men’s basketball received a commitment for the 2022-23 season from transfer guard Cashius McNeilly.

McNeilly is 6-foot-4 and was the No. 131 ranked player in the Class of 2019, according to 24/7 Sports Composite. He went to Texas A&M, where he redshirted as a freshman and then opted out of last season because of COVID-19. From there, he transferred to TCU, but left that program and decided to attend junior college.

This is the first commitment interim head coach Danny Manning and his staff have received since former head coach Mark Turgeon left the program in November.

Manning and the staff have continued to recruit during the season, despite the uncertainty of whether Manning will be gifted the permanent head coaching job following the season. McNeilly and any other potential recruits who commit are allowed to decommit at any point, which is certainly a possibility once the head coach is announced following the season.