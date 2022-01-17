 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 1.17: Maryland gymnastics takes down Pittsburgh and LIU to win first event of 2022

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Dylan Spilko
Maryland gymnastics got off to a perfect start to its 2022 season as it won the Pitt ‘Until We Unite Meet’ at the University of Pittsburgh on Sunday. The program took down both Pitt and LIU at the event to begin the season 2-0.

Maryland ended the event with a score of 192.925, more than Pitt (192.900) and LIU (192.650). It won the vault and bars with performances from all-around freshman Josephine Kogler and all-around senior Audrey Barber.

Kogler posted an event-high score of 9.850 in the Vault and Maryland’s all-around senior Alexis Rubio finished with the second-highest score with 9.825. Then in bars, Barber won the event with 9.850, which was her highest mark of the season. All-around junior Emma Silberman ended tied for second in bars, accumulating a 9.825.

Elsewhere, Barber was also effective in the beam and all-around events. She took the crown in the all-around with a 39.225 and she led Maryland’s performers with a 9.825 mark in the beam.

Maryland will compete again next Saturday when it faces Rutgers in College Park for its first home meet of the season.

In other news

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball fell to No. 11 Michigan on Sunday, 69-49.

Lauren Rosh provided three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Rutgers.

Maryland women’s basketball tributes for head coach Brenda Frese’s father, Bill.

Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse are both getting ready for the upcoming season.

Maryland field hockey celebrated Sue Tyler who earned an NFHCA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Maryland wrestling looks forward to next weekend after its 2-2 performance at the Virginia Duals.

Maryland gymnastics shared a recap of it first event of 2022.

