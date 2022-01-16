Game thread: No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 11 Michigan

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball is back at the Xfinity Center and set to take on No. 10 Michigan in its sixth conference game of the season.
The Terps will look to extend its winning streak to three after picking up back-to-back wins over Penn State and Minnesota following its sole Big Ten loss to then-No. 8 Indiana.
The Wolverines have also won two in a row against Rutgers and Penn State after falling to Nebraska at the end of December.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
