Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Rutgers

Maryland men’s basketball is back at the Xfinity Center and this time it welcomes Rutgers.

The Terps are coming off a double-overtime victory against Northwestern which gave Maryland its first conference victory of the season after dropping its first four Big Ten games. The Terps will look to defeat the Scarlet Knights for its second consecutive win.

After winning four straight, Rutgers most recently fell to Penn State on the road, 66-49. The Scarlet Knights are 3-2 in conference play with wins over then-No. 1 Purdue, Michigan and Nebraska.

