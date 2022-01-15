How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Rutgers

Maryland men’s basketball will look to make it two wins in a row when it squares off with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon in College Park.

It was a long battle for the Terps the last time out, but they ultimately captured a seven-point win victory over Northwestern on the road a few nights ago. The win was Maryland’s first Big Ten win of the season after dropping the first four games of conference play. It was also interim head coach Danny Manning’s first conference win at his new position.

Now the Terps will look to build their winning streak as they hope to build some momentum heading into the second half of the regular season. Let’s take a brief look at the upcoming matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten)

Rutgers: (9-6, 3-2 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 12-5

Odds: Maryland -4.5

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network — Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Len Elmore (Analyst)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst), Walt Williams (Analyst)

Stream: Fox Sports

