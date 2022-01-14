MM 1.14: Maryland women’s basketball’s Ashley Owusu, Angel Reese named to ESPN’s midseason player rankings

Two Maryland women’s basketball players were named to ESPN’s midseason player rankings, released Wednesday. Sophomore forward Angel Reese was ranked No. 12 and junior guard Ashley Owusu was ranked No. 10. Maryland is one of only three schools to have multiple players named to the list.

Reese has arguably been the Terps’ most impactful player this season, leading the team in points, rebounds, blocks and steals. She leads the nation with 5.4 offensive rebounds per game and attempts the country’s third-most free throws per game. Reese averages 18.1 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game, with ten double-doubles in just 15 appearances. She has broken out as a star in her sophomore season after dealing with a foot fracture last season.

With many teammates nursing injuries, one of Owusu’s best abilities has been her availability. Owusu is one of two Maryland players to have started every game thus far and is the primary ball-handler for the fifth-highest scoring team in the country. She has been incredibly effective on the offensive end, averaging 16.7 points per game and 4.3 assists per game. Owusu has lived up to expectations after being named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team and the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List, given to the top point guard in women’s college basketball each year.

The Terps were ranked No. 8 in the latest Associated Press poll and have a record of 12-4 on the season, all four losses coming to teams ranked in the top ten. In the team’s next matchup they will host No. 11 Michigan on Sunday, January 16 at 5 p.m.

In other news

Ben Dickson profiled Maryland women’s basketball associate head coach Karen Blair and her journey to the Terps.

Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bruce Shingler was suspended for 30 days following being arrested in October on charges of soliciting prostitution.

Terps women’s soccer signed Baltimore product Juliana Lynch, the first signing under head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer.

Officially a Terp ✍️



Welcome to Maryland Juliana! #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/NqA3LW8WiM — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) January 13, 2022

Our first #MarylandLegend to return back home! Can’t wait to get started with you ⚽️ https://t.co/nG4UFwlokv — Meg Ryan Nemzer (@MegNemzer) January 13, 2022

Two Maryland women’s basketball commits were nominated as 2022 McDonald’s All-Americans.

Congrats to our ✌ McDonald’s All-American nominees, Mila Reynolds and Ava Sciolla! #FTT pic.twitter.com/mPUpztXHWd — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 13, 2022

Former Maryland field hockey and lacrosse coach Sue Tyler earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Congratulations to a trailblazer, a champion and a legend, former head coach Sue Tyler, who will earn a Lifetime Achievement Award from the @NFHCA tonight! pic.twitter.com/UaeZG55e1v — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) January 13, 2022

With Ben Bender’s No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Maryland men’s soccer has had three players selected first in the SuperDraft, the second most of any school.

Our three No. 1 picks ❤️



Bender, Edu, Cullen.



Second most in the history of the SuperDraft. pic.twitter.com/rF5XeE3CML — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) January 13, 2022

Listen to Terrapin wrestling head coach Alex Clemsen preview the upcoming schedule in the latest installment of Clemsen’s Corner.

Our latest Clemsen’s Corner is here! Preview the Virginia Duals, our upcoming Big Ten slate, and information on our Alumni Dual! #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/KW559lBUWS — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 13, 2022

Fatts Russell, Eric Ayala and Xavier Green all had impressive performances in Maryland men’s basketball first Big Ten win against Northwestern.

Fat Stats.



23 points, 7 assists, 5 boards.



Clutch down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/ZA9W5wRWL5 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 13, 2022

EA was a bad man last night:



26 pts (career high)

11 reb (career high)



This move @EA_Glo pic.twitter.com/KsLZTWsHnX — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 13, 2022

"You know I'm gonna lock up!"@xaviergreen23 put on a defensive clinic on double OT pic.twitter.com/3ZWhBAtiLb — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 13, 2022

Take a look at Maryland football’s trip to the Pinstripe Bowl with the team’s photographers.

All eyes on us



Go on our @PinstripeBowl journey through the eyes of our photogs. pic.twitter.com/P12tgA8gYs — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 13, 2022

In advance of the team’s season, Maryland men’s lacrosse visited Top Golf for some team bonding.

Top Golf night with the squad ⛳️



Comment with who you think has the best swing on the team ️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GJlZUgv3fD — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) January 13, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse is looking forward to seeing what attacker Hannah Leubecker is going to do during the 2022 season.