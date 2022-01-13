Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bruce Shingler suspended for 30 days

Maryland Athletics announced the suspension of Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bruce Shingler on Wednesday.

“Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bruce Shingler has been suspended for 30 days for a violation of his employment agreement,” Maryland Athletics said in a statement. The athletics department offered no further comment.

Shingler is in his first year on the Maryland bench, coming over from South Carolina as an assistant under Frank Martin. Shingler is from the Prince George’s County area and had previously coached AAU teams in the area before taking assistant coaching jobs at the college ranks.

His connections to the DMV area prompted the move back to his hometown.

Maryland was already short-staffed with the departure of head coach Mark Turgeon earlier this season. Danny Manning, previously an assistant, has been serving as the interim head coach since Turgeon left. Maryland promoted director of basketball operations Greg Manning Jr. to an assistant coach.

But now, with Shingler not on the bench for the next month, Maryland has just three coaches assuming coaching roles for this Maryland group.

Following the game against Northwestern on Jan. 12, Manning said in his postgame press conference that at that point, no one else had been elevated to fill that position.

“All this happened pretty quickly. We’re just trying to keep our head above water and move forward,” Manning said following the Northwestern game. “You know, we’ll see how it plays out as we continue to go down this path.”

This story may be updated.