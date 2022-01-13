MM 1.13: Maryland football releases updated 2022 schedule

Maryland football released an updated 2022 schedule, the program announced Wednesday. The Terps’ opponents and locations remain the same, however, the dates for five of the games were altered.

Maryland will start the season and the nonconference portion of its schedule on Sept. 3 at home against Buffalo. The Terps will then travel to Charlotte on Sept. 10 before returning home to host SMU a week later on Sept. 17.

The first of Maryland’s eight Big Ten games will take place in Ann Arbor, Michigan, when it goes on the road to take on defending conference champion Michigan on Sept. 24.

The Terps return back to College Park for matchups against Michigan State on Oct. 1 and Purdue on Oct. 8. They then play at Indiana on Oct. 15 and home against Northwestern on Oct. 22 before the team’s bye week.

The final four games of the season are at Wisconsin (Nov. 5), at Penn State (Nov. 12) and two games at home to cap off the season against Ohio State (Nov. 19) and Rutgers (Nov. 26).

This is the second straight season that the Terps will play seven of their 12 games at home, including five conference games, the most since 2018. The Terps are riding a strong wave of momentum into this offseason after their dominant 54-10 win over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl to finish the season at 7-6.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball picked up its first conference win with a victory over Northwestern in a double-overtime matchup on the road.

Listen to the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Maryland track and field shared Gwen Zeckowski’s incredible journey from brain surgery and surviving a stroke to a collegiate pole vaulter.

Gwen Zeckowski has been through everything to return to Maryland Track.



— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 13, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer announced the hiring of Kenie Wright as the team’s first-ever Director of Player Development.

Thrilled to have Kenie Wright joining the squad! Meg Nemzer has named Kenie Wright the program's first-ever Director of Player Development



— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) January 12, 2022

A few former Maryland football players had impressive showings in the last week of the NFL regular season, including notable performances by Stefon Diggs, D.J. Moore and Quinton Jefferson. Additionally, 13 former Terps are on playoff rosters.

Season finale standouts.



Props to Stef, DJ and Q.



— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 12, 2022

Maryland indoor track and field kicks off the 2022 season this Saturday at Penn State in the Nittany Lion Challenge.

On Saturday we return

Nittany Lion Challenge



January 15

University Park, PA

: https://t.co/CaPOWaGIzr

— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) January 12, 2022

Maryland wrestling will head down to Hampton, Virginia this weekend for the 2022 Virginia Duals, where they will face Kent State, Chattanooga and Oklahoma.

Headed down to Hampton for the 2022 Virginia Duals — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 12, 2022

Maryland wrestling head coach Alex Clemsen was mic’d up for the team’s practice on Tuesday.

Maryland women’s basketball freshman guard Shyanne Sellers was also mic’d up for practice on Tuesday.

Maryland men’s golf presented its 2021-22 spring schedule.