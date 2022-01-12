Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

Maryland men’s basketball and Northwestern will play each other for the second time this season Wednesday at 9 p.m. Northwestern took home the win the first time around in College Park, Maryland in what was Danny Manning’s first appearance as the program’s interim head coach.

Now, both the Wildcats and Terps have lost three straight and Northwestern is 1-3 in conference play, while Maryland has yet to find a win against its first four Big Ten opponents.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game