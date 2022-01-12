Testudo Times Podcast: Desperate for a Win

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the crew talks about Maryland men's basketball’s losses to both Illinois and Wisconsin. They also briefly preview the upcoming Wednesday matchup with Northwestern.

All of that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Illinois

Are the recent performances from Qudus Wahab and Julian Reese causes for concern?

Why did Kofi Cockburn explode offensively in the second half against Maryland?

Looking at Maryland’s inability to stay in games late

Maryland’s disappointing one-point home loss to Wisconsin?

Why do the Terps keep starting off slow?

Eric Ayala’s second-half resurgence

When will Maryland’s first win in the Big Ten come?

