MM 1.12: Maryland field hockey welcomes seven freshmen in 2022 recruiting class

Maryland field hockey signed seven freshmen to its 2022 recruiting class, head coach Missy Meharg and the program announced Tuesday.

Maryland signed three players with the potential to make a mark on the defensive end of the field. Lillian Buckwalter of Lancaster, Pennsylvania was a three-time Lancaster Lebanon League All-Star, including First Team in 2021. Ava Trexler of Pittsgrove, New Jersey had great success with her club team, placing fourth in the National Club Championship. Ericka Morris-Adams of Cheshire, England was playing for a Premier League club by age 15 and was later selected to be captain of the U18 English National Team.

Two midfielders will join the Terps from abroad: Sophie Klautz and Juana Laskowski. Klautz comes from Oegstgeest, The Netherlands. Laskowski hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina and played on a variety of club teams in multiple countries. Her impressive performance with Key Biscayne Hockey Club brought her to the attention of the Maryland coaching staff.

Maryland also signed two talented attackers. Therese “Reese” Delp of Kensington, Maryland was one of the DMV’s most talented players, earning Washington Post All-Met honors in her junior and senior years. Leah Horwitz is from Charlotte, North Carolina and earned All-State honors in her junior and senior seasons.

“From Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Argentina, Holland and England, this class brings depth, diversity and talent from around the globe,” Meharg said about the incoming class in the release.

Sam Oshtry previewed Maryland men's basketball’s matchup against Northwestern.

Maryland men’s soccer’s Ben Bender and Brett St. Martin were selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Charlotte FC and Sporting Kansas City, respectively.

Maryland football wide receiver Dino Tomlin entered the transfer portal.

The University of Iowa’s EMS and the University of Iowa Health Care teams worked to save Maryland fan Stan Goldstein’s life after he went into cardiac arrest during the matchup on Jan. 3.

Maryland men’s soccer midfielder Ben Bender is the third No. 1 pick in program history to be selected in the MLS SuperDraft.

Three Maryland wrestlers were ranked by InterMat and FloWrestling. Redshirt senior Kyle Cochran ranked as high as 12th in the 184-pound division, graduate Jaron Smith ranked 31st in the 197-pound division and redshirt sophomore Zach Schrader was placed 26th in the heavyweight division.

Three Maryland women’s basketball players made the Dean’s List last semester: graduate student Katie Benzan, freshman Shyanne Sellers and freshman Emma Chardon.

Former Maryland women’s lacrosse player Taylor Cummings was nominated for The World Games Athlete of the Year competition.