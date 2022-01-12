How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Northwestern

Maryland men’s basketball will travel to Northwestern to face the Wildcats on Wednesday at 9 p.m. The Terps will have a chance to avenge their loss to Northwestern earlier this season at home.
Both teams are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and Maryland is winless in Big Ten play this season. Both teams are desperate for a win and while Northwestern got the best of Maryland on its home court, the Terps hope they can flip the script on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a quick look at the matchup and where you can tune in.
The numbers
Maryland: (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten)
Northwestern: (8-5, 1-3 Big Ten)
All-time series: Maryland leads 10-3
How to watch and listen
Wednesday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m. ET, Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network — Dave Revsine (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (Analyst)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst)
Stream: Fox Sports
