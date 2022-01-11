Maryland football wide receiver Dino Tomlin enters transfer portal

Maryland football wide receiver Dino Tomlin has officially entered the transfer portal, per Rivals.com.

The sophomore wideout appeared in two games during his freshman season against Howard and Big Ten opponent Rutgers. In Piscataway, New Jersey, Tomlin had one reception for seven yards.

In 2020 as a redshirt freshman, he appeared in four games as a reserve wide receiver and on special teams but did not record a catch.

Most recently, during the 2021 season, he recorded one catch for no gain against Kent State and one for 12 yards at Ohio State.

Tomlin is the fifth Terp to enter the transfer portal since the Pinstripe Bowl and the sixth to do so since Maryland’s bowl-qualifying win against Rutgers in November. Wideouts Deajaun McDougle, Brian Cobbs, Carlos Carriere, Darryl Jones, Nick DeGennaro and DeJaun Ellis have all entered the portal however, Maryland is expected to have a lot of depth at that position next season.

The Terps are welcoming back Dontay Demus Jr. who recorded 507 yards and three touchdowns in the first five games of the season before getting injured in the fifth matchup against Iowa. Sophomore Rakim Jarrett is also expected to return to the program. Jarrett lead the team with 62 receptions for 829 yards and five touchdowns. Maryland also picked up from the portal former Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland who led the Gators with 41 catches, 642 yards and four touchdowns.

Maryland also will add four-star wide receivers Shaleak Knotts and Octavian Smith Jr. as incoming freshmen for the 2022 season.