Maryland men’s soccer defender Brett St. Martin selected 50th overall in 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Sporting Kansas City

Maryland men’s soccer defender Brett St. Martin was drafted 50th overall by Sporting Kansas City in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

St. Martin becomes the 51st Maryland alum to be selected in the MLS SuperDraft, joining No. 1 overall selection and teammate Ben Bender in this year’s crop of MLS rookies.

The Mount Airy, Maryland native appeared in 61 matches across his four-year career in College Park, starting 55 of those. Across those four seasons, St. Martin compiled 5,164 minutes played and earned his pedigree as a staple on Maryland’s backline over his final two seasons.

St. Martin was a two-time captain and part of the team that took home the 2018 national title.

He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in the shortened 2021 spring season after playing every minute. St. Martin backed up his strong season with an even more impressive senior season in the fall as he garnered a First Team All-Big Ten selection.

During the 2021 calendar year, St. Martin anchored a Maryland defense that produced 19 clean sheets. Now entering 2022, St. Martin will look to make an impact as a professional with Kansas City.

A player with championship and leadership experience, St. Martin should become a foundational piece for a defense that ranked eighth in the league in goals allowed.

St. Martin will also have an excellent opportunity in playing alongside multi-time MLS All-Star and fellow Maryland alum Graham Zusi, a 14-year veteran who has 55 caps to his name with the United States National Team.