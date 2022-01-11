MM 1.11: Maryland men’s lacrosse reveals its 2022 schedule

Maryland men’s lacrosse released its 2022 schedule, per release.

Maryland will begin its season against High Point on Feb. 5. The team will then play Loyola one week later.

Maryland will travel to face Syracuse on Feb. 20 for the first time during the regular season since 2014. Other early matchups for the Terps include Princeton on Feb. 26, Notre Dame on the road March 5 and then back at home to face Albany on March 12.

The Terps will also play a nonconference matchup against Virginia on March 19. Maryland last faced Virginia in the 2021 NCAA Championship, resulting in Virginia’s 17-16 victory. The location for that matchup will be announced at a later date.

The Terps will begin their Big Ten slate on the road Penn State on March 27. Maryland will also face Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on April 2. The Terps then round out the regular season schedule with back-to-back matchups at home against Rutgers on April 10 and Ohio State on April 16.

Maryland’s final game of the season will be in Baltimore on April 23 against Johns Hopkins.

In other news

Ben Dickson covered Maryland women’s basketball victory over Minnesota.

Damon Brooks Jr. shared his takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s win over Minnesota.

Dylan Spilko covered Maryland men’s basketball loss to Wisconsin.

Sam Oshtry provided his three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball loss to Wisconsin.

Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Ashley Owusu was named Solomon Eye Associates Terp of the Week and to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll.

17.5 points

13.0 assists with 1 turnover

5.0 rebounds

2 Ws@Ashleyyowusu15 is the Solomon Eye Associates Terp of the Week AND is on the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll! #FTT x #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/k0En55DijV — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 10, 2022

Maryland women’s volleyball officially added transfer Anastasia Russ to its roster.

Welcome to the family @anastasiaruss8!



A 6-5 middle blocker, Anastasia will fit right in with the Terps in College Park!



: https://t.co/9i58JSfSXT pic.twitter.com/ws9kPWyduE — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) January 10, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse is counting down the days until its season.

33 DAYS TILL LACROSSE pic.twitter.com/Hyr4l5yqwD — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 10, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer added Katie Ely as an assistant coach to the team’s staff.