MM 1.10: Maryland wrestling falls to No. 2 Penn State

No. 2 Penn State defeated Maryland wrestling 46-0 on Friday in the Terps’ first conference matchup of the season.

Coming into the match against the Nittany Lions, Maryland collected three victories in a row to close out December against Drexel, Duke and Navy. The Terps then traveled to the Southern Scuffle where they placed 13th with 43 points. At that event, 184-pound Kyle Cochran won the 2022 Southern Scuffle Title.

Cochran’s performance at the Southern Scuffle earned the No. 12-ranked wrestler Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.

Against Penn State, however, Cochran fell 19-7 against No. 1 Aaron Brooks.

The Terps could not find the victory, dropping their first Big Ten game of the season. They have the opportunity to get back on track in just a few days at the Virginia Duals taking place Jan. 14 and 15. Maryland will then face seven consecutive conference opponents before welcoming Columbia to the Xfinity Center Pavilion on Feb. 18.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball picked up a conference win on the road against Minnesota with the 87-73 victory.

Maryland men’s basketball overcame a 21-point deficit but fell to No. 23 Wisconsin, 70-69.

Maryland women’s basketball forward Chloe Bibby had a season-high performance on Sunday.

Season-high 23 points

6 boards

4 steals in the dub



Have a day, @chloelbibby #FTT x #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/dQE60ayGyd — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 9, 2022

Former Maryland football and current NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs set some records in his second season with the Buffalo Bills.

Former Maryland WR Stefon Diggs has broken the NFL record for the most receptions in a player’s first two seasons with a team.



This is also @stefondiggs’ fourth straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards. — Matt Levine (@MattLevine__) January 9, 2022

Maryland wrestling’s matchup against the Nittany Lions drew the largest home crowd since 2014.

2️⃣,2️⃣7️⃣3️⃣



Program's best since 2014. Appreciate the support Terps #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/rYZooaZme6 — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 8, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse celebrated transfers Abby Bosco and Aurora Cordingley ahead of the 2022 season.

TFW you’re two of the top 15 transfers in women’s lacrosse, according to @Inside_Lacrosse!



Abby Bosco Aurora Cordingley pic.twitter.com/Dx9kig6T8w — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 6, 2022

Maryland baseball is getting set for the season.

Maryland gymnastics shared a look into its program.

A lot of programs say "family". We live it.



Watch how our close knit culture, built over the years by the Nelligan's, has set us up for success.



Episode one of All-Access. #GymTerps pic.twitter.com/PrEGuytm7R — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) January 7, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse shared photos from training sessions in the Jones-Hill House.