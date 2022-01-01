Maryland football wide receiver Brian Cobbs announces intentions to go into transfer portal

Maryland football wide receiver Brian Cobbs revealed his decision to enter the transfer portal to use his extra year of eligibility as a graduate transfer, he announced on Instagram on Jan. 1.

The senior’s announcement comes just one day after fellow wideout Carlos Carriere said that he will enter the transfer portal as well.

Cobbs was one of the more heavily used depth wide receivers in 2021 for Maryland, totaling 25 catches for 341 yards and one touchdown. His total receptions rank fifth on the team and his total receiving yardage was good enough for fourth on the roster by the conclusion of the season in which Maryland clinched its first bowl game victory since 2010.

Cobbs heated up towards the end of the year and snagged at least four catches for 39 yards in all of the last three games of the season, including a four-catch, 62-yard performance against Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout out of Alexandria, Virginia was a former three-star recruit and has been with the program since coming on as a freshman in 2018.

Even with his expected departure, Maryland’s wide receiver group is fairly set for the 2022 season. Top wideout Dontay Demus Jr. is returning for another year and sophomore Rakim Jarrett will look to build off his team-leading 62-catch, 829-yard season. Elsewhere, head coach Michael Locksley got former Florida wideout Jacob Copeland to transfer to the program along with four-star wide receivers Shaleak Knotts and Octavian Smith Jr. signed on with the program on the first day of the early signing period.