MM 12.9: Maryland women's lacrosse releases its 2022 schedule

Maryland women’s lacrosse officially revealed its schedule for the 2022 season.

The Terps will have a difficult season ahead of them even though they are returning nine of their 12 starters from a year ago. This season’s schedule will feature eight home games as well as seven games against teams that finished 2021 in the IWLCA top-25.

Maryland’s 2022 campaign will begin with two straight road matchups against Saint Joseph’s and Virginia. Then in the middle of the season, the Terps’ most notable matchups will be against No. 4 Northwestern, No. 7 Florida, No. 12 James Madison and No. 14 Rutgers.

Maryland will have a 16-game regular season before getting set for the Big Ten tournament that will go from May 6-8.

The Terps have another season of high expectations ahead of them. Head coach Cathy Reese is bringing in the country’s No. 2-ranked freshman class and five impactful transfers, including All-Americans Aurora Cordingley and Abby Bosco, who are coming over from Johns Hopkins and Penn, respectively.

In other news

Lauren Rosh wrote a piece on Maryland men’s basketball reflecting on Mark Turgeon’s departure from the program.

The Testudo Times Podcast had another episode come out Wednesday covering Maryland football’s bowl game announcement and Maryland men’s basketball’s recent news.

Maryland men's soccer had three players that were given United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors. Ben Bender, Josh Bolma and Brett St. Martin were all awarded a selection.

Big shout to our United Soccer Coaches All-Region selections!



Ben Bender

Josh Bolma@brett_saint19 pic.twitter.com/C609bC2X7f — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) December 8, 2021

Greg Manning Jr. has been promoted to interim assistant head coach after Danny Manning took over the job as interim head coach for Maryland men’s basketball.

NEWS: Greg Manning Jr. elevated to interim assistant coach. https://t.co/cWCIvELulH — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 8, 2021

Maryland women's basketball guard Katie Benzan is one of 60 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes that has been named a candidate for the Senior Class Award.

Congratulations to Katie Benzan, who was named a candidate for the @SnrCLASSAward!



➡️ https://t.co/CLOZKP2iOw pic.twitter.com/EJ1y64DNtG — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) December 8, 2021

Former Maryland football player E.J. Henderson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.