Game thread: No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Purdue

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball is back at the Xfinity Center to host Purdue in its second Big Ten matchup of the season.
The Terps are coming off a 73-59 victory over Rutgers. Freshman forward Angel Reese led Maryland with 18 points. She also added six rebounds in that game. Graduate guard Katie Benzan, senior forward Chloe Bibby and junior guard Ashley Owusu scored 15, 14 and 12 points, respectively, while Bibby picked up a team-high seven boards.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 70-53 loss to then-No. 18 Ohio State.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
