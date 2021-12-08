Maryland football receives commitment from three-star safety Gavin Gibson

Maryland football landed its 13th commit in the Class of 2022 in safety Gavin Gibson from North Carolina. Gibson announced his commitment to the program on Wednesday via Instagram live.

According to MaxPreps, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety has played in 14 games during the 2021-22 season while tallying 41 total tackles, including 25 solo ones. He’s also picked up one sack and five interceptions over that span.

Earlier this year, Gibson decommitted from Navy and announced on Sept. 24 on Twitter that he received an offer from the Terps.

Gibson committed to Maryland over Virginia, Tulane, Boston College and Appalachian State. He is the second defensive back to commit to Maryland’s Class of 2022. The other defensive back to announce his commitment to the program in the same class is cornerback Lionell Whitaker, who committed all the way back in January of this year.

Maryland’s highest-ranked player in the Class of 2022 is four-star wideout Shaleak Knotts, who committed in August, per 247Sports.