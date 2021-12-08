Testudo Times Podcast: An unexpected situation

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the crew talks about Maryland football and its announcement regarding its appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl game which is set to come against Virginia Tech on Dec. 29. The editors also discuss Mark Turgeon’s departure from Maryland men’s basketball and much more going on with the program.

On this episode:

Maryland football and the Pinstripe Bowl.

Will the cold weather affect the Terps?

Chigoziem Okonkwo’s announcement in which he declared for the 2022 NFL Draft

Maryland men’s basketball’s abrupt coaching change.

Initial impressions of interim head coach Danny Manning.

Will Maryland’s experienced backcourt figure out its issues soon?

Will Qudus Wahab and Julian Reese see time on the floor together?

Will Maryland make the NCAA Tournament and early predictions?

