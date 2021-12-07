Maryland football tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Maryland football tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, per his Twitter account.

Thank you for everything Terp Family!!! pic.twitter.com/xCwk63A1Sl — Chigoziem Okonkwo (@ChigTweets) December 7, 2021

Okonkwo finished the 2021 season with 49 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns. The tight end sat out during the 2020 season for medical reasons as he found out he had myocarditis which is an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Last season, the tight end group recorded just one catch for 20 yards and this season, they made a leap due in part to Okonkwo’s contributions on the field. After wide receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones got injured during the Iowa and Ohio State games, respectively, Okonkwo stepped up as one of quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s main options when it came to the passing game.

Okonkwo’s 49 catches rank second on the team behind sophomore wideout Rakim Jarrett and his 433 yards rank third behind Jarrett and Demus.

Okonkwo is the first Terp to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. The tight end said in his announcement that he is planning on playing in the Pinstripe Bowl which set to take place on Dec. 29, 2021.