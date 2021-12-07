Terps in the NFL: Josh Woods dominates in career outing

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods played the best game of his entire NFL career on Sunday. Woods, who began the season with Chicago, has now played the last 10 games of the season with Detroit and was a major contributor to the Lions’ first win of the season.

He finished with a career-high eight total tackles and six solo tackles in the win over Minnesota while adding a quarterback hit on Kirk Cousins. It was just his second time playing on defense for the Lions as he had only appeared on special teams prior to last week.

The third-year linebacker’s previous career-high in tackles came in Week 16 last season for Chicago against Green Bay when he totaled four tackles. He came into this game with seven total tackles throughout this entire season and more than doubled that after Sunday’s game.

His eight tackles were second on the team behind Tracy Walker III’s 11 tackles. With the help of Woods’ performance, the Lions knocked off the Vikings, 29-27. The Lions are now 1-10-1 this season after their last-second game-winning touchdown.

Woods, who has 12 tackles in the last two games, will look to continue his recent success next week at Denver.

Other performers

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, the NFL’s leader in pass deflections, was stellar again on Monday Night Football. Jackson and the Patriots knocked down Buffalo for their seventh straight win and improved to 9-4 atop the AFC. Jackson recorded two total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass deflection. His 16 pass deflections in 2021 lead the league and he has seven interceptions, which is second in the NFL behind Trevon Diggs (8). Jackson’s pass deflection was nearly an interception and it came while he was covering Stefon Diggs. The Patriots have their bye in Week 14.

JC Jackson pressing with feet and eyes pic.twitter.com/cX35eP9axo — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) December 7, 2021

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was doomed by the 30-plus mile per hour winds in Buffalo on Monday night. He finished the contest with four catches for 51 yards on seven targets. Quarterback Josh Allen had 15 completions in the game. A couple of Terps matched up against each other several times on Monday with Jackson and Diggs going head-to-head. Before the game, Diggs went around the stadium to play catch with Bills fans in the stands.