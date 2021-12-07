MM 12.7: Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese earns Big Ten weekly honors

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese picked up a spot on the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll.

The Baltimore native had a successful week starting with scoring a career-high 26 points and grabbing a career-high 15 rebounds against Miami on Thursday, Dec. 2 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

On Sunday, in Maryland’s first conference matchup, Reese was in foul trouble and played just 22 minutes but still delivered. She scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed six boards. Across both games, Reese averaged a 70.8 shooting percentage.

The sophomore leads the team in scoring and rebounds averaging a double-double: 18.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

The Terps’ next game is Wednesday, Dec. 8 against Purdue.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball reflected on the last few days following the announcement that Mark Turgeon and the program were parting ways.

Maryland football defensive back Jakorian Bennett leads the Power 5 in pass breakups.

Former Maryland football stars Stefon Diggs and J.C. Jackson faced off on Monday Night Football.

Maryland wrestling’s win over Duke will re-air on the Big Ten Network on Tuesday morning.

Maryland women’s soccer shared some photos from its kickball game.

Some Maryland athletes received their letter jackets.

