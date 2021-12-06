 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 12.6: Maryland wrestling captures wins in back-to-back duals for first time since 2017

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Dylan Spilko
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

Maryland wrestling had quite the weekend as it took down both Drexel and Duke in College Park this past weekend. The program officially won back-to-back duals for the first time in four years with the key victories early in the season.

The Terps first faced Drexel, in which they won 21-19 in what was a very tight battle. After redshirt senior Kyle Cochran and graduate student Jaron Smith won their matches, redshirt senior Zach Schrader came through in a big way for the team. Schrader had seven takedowns en route to his win. His performance was critical in helping Maryland get the win over Drexel.

Just after the Drexel win, came a meeting with Duke, and Maryland did not disappoint with its effort once again. Even down 17-12 at one point, the Terps found a way to close out their opponent. It was Cochran, Smith and Schrader who all came through for Maryland when it mattered most. That trio’s performance earned the Terps enough points to claim the win.

Maryland’s 2-0 weekend improved it to an even 2-2 record. The Terps will be back in action on Dec. 11 when it takes on Navy in College Park.

