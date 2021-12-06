MM 12.6: Maryland wrestling captures wins in back-to-back duals for first time since 2017

Maryland wrestling had quite the weekend as it took down both Drexel and Duke in College Park this past weekend. The program officially won back-to-back duals for the first time in four years with the key victories early in the season.

The Terps first faced Drexel, in which they won 21-19 in what was a very tight battle. After redshirt senior Kyle Cochran and graduate student Jaron Smith won their matches, redshirt senior Zach Schrader came through in a big way for the team. Schrader had seven takedowns en route to his win. His performance was critical in helping Maryland get the win over Drexel.

Just after the Drexel win, came a meeting with Duke, and Maryland did not disappoint with its effort once again. Even down 17-12 at one point, the Terps found a way to close out their opponent. It was Cochran, Smith and Schrader who all came through for Maryland when it mattered most. That trio’s performance earned the Terps enough points to claim the win.

Maryland’s 2-0 weekend improved it to an even 2-2 record. The Terps will be back in action on Dec. 11 when it takes on Navy in College Park.

In other news

Dylan Spilko wrote about the announcement that Maryland football will play Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Ian Decker wrote about No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s win over Rutgers on Sunday.

Lauren Rosh broke down Maryland men’s basketball’s conference schedule through January.

Dylan Spilko wrote about Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Northwestern on Sunday.

Maryland lacrosse wished its former players that are currently in the National Lacrosse League luck this past weekend.

Best of luck to our hardshells kicking off their @NLL seasons this weekend! #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/R6AC0DgnUg — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) December 3, 2021

Maryland women’s basketball shared some highlights from its win over Rutgers.

.@chloelbibby leading the way to our first Big Ten victory of the season #FTT x #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/fD4rROL9kX — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) December 5, 2021

Maryland wrestling shared a key moment from its two wins this past Saturday.

Maryland wrestling also had 13 Terps compete at the Patriot Open.

Good luck to our 13 Terps set to compete at the Patriot Open!



125: Brown

133: Cockrell

141: Quinn

149: Berkowitz

149: Miller

157: Schork

157: Decker

165: Bell

174: Cramer

174: Pfeiffer

184: Mielnik

197: Smith

285: Gabriel

285: O'Brian#TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/VbWQEtlzNm — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) December 5, 2021

Maryland men’s basketball shared a message from interim head coach Danny Manning as he takes the program over from Mark Turgeon.