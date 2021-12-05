Game thread: No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Rutgers

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball is back on the road, this time to take on its first conference opponent of the season in Rutgers.
Guard Katie Benzan and guard/forward Faith Masonius were back in the lineup for the Terps against Miami after being out due to illness and Maryland collected the win, led by forward/guard Angel Reese who had a career-high 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
The Scarlet Knights most recently lost a close game against Pitt, 58-50.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
