Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

Maryland men’s basketball will take on its first opponent led by interim head coach Danny Manning after the program announced it and Mark Turgeon mutually agreed to part ways.
The Terps are taking on their first conference opponent of the season in Northwestern. The Wildcats stand at 5-2 while Maryland is 5-3. Both teams are coming off losses, the Terps dropped their last two while Northwestern fell in overtime to Wake Forest and are looking for a win to kick off conference play.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
- Mark Turgeon, Maryland men’s basketball mutually agree to part ways
- Maryland men’s basketball vs. Northwestern preview
- Maryland men’s basketball unable to pull it together against Virginia Tech, falls 62-58
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Virginia Tech
- Maryland men’s basketball falls to Louisville, 63-55, in Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Louisville
- Maryland men’s basketball uses late surge to take down Richmond, 86-80
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s comeback win over Richmond
- A look at Maryland men’s basketball’s historically bad shooting start
- Testudo Times Podcast: Bowl Game Bound
Loading comments...