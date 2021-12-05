Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

Maryland men’s basketball will take on its first opponent led by interim head coach Danny Manning after the program announced it and Mark Turgeon mutually agreed to part ways.

The Terps are taking on their first conference opponent of the season in Northwestern. The Wildcats stand at 5-2 while Maryland is 5-3. Both teams are coming off losses, the Terps dropped their last two while Northwestern fell in overtime to Wake Forest and are looking for a win to kick off conference play.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game