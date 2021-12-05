How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

The times are changing for Maryland men’s basketball.

Mark Turgeon and the program mutually agreed to part ways on Friday and Danny Manning, an assistant on Turgeon’s staff, will be the interim head coach of the program moving forward in 2021-22.

It was a surprising move for the team and all eyes will be on how Manning performs coaching-wise in his first game this Sunday against Northwestern. The matchup with the Wildcats will be the Terps’ first Big Ten game of the season.

Maryland has dropped its last two games and it is 5-3 to start the season. Losses to George Mason, Louisville and most recently Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge have pushed the Terps out of the AP Top 25 poll. Maryland will have a chance to get back on track with a winnable matchup against Northwestern.

Let’s take a brief look at Sunday’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten)

Northwestern: (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 10-3

Odds: Maryland -4 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Sunday, Dec. 5, 12 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network - Ed Cohen (Play-by-Play), Christy Winters-Scott (Analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams

Stream: Watch Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

