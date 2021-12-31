Four-star small forward Bobi Klintman announces decommitment from Maryland men’s basketball

Maryland men’s basketball lost its sole commit in the Class of 2022 when four-star small forward Bobi Klintman announced his decommitment from the program Friday via Twitter.

Klintman cited Maryland’s coaching change as the reason for deciding to reopen his recruitment process. In October, Klintman selected the Terps over Rutgers, Loyola-Chicago, Kansas, Texas A&M and Virginia and signed with the program in November.

At the beginning of December, Maryland men’s basketball and Mark Turgeon announced they had parted ways and former assistant coach Danny Manning stepped into the interim head coach role.

The initial release said the program would begin a national search for a new head coach at the end of the season.