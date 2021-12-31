Maryland football wide receiver Carlos Carriere enters transfer portal

Maryland football wide receiver Carlos Carriere is entering the transfer portal per 24/7 Sports and Rivals.com. The former three-star recruit out of Alpharetta, Georgia stepped into a larger role this season with some of Maryland’s original starters getting injured in Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones.

Carriere finished his career at Maryland with 38 catches for 480 yards and six touchdowns. He had 24 catches for 316 yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 season.

The senior wideout had a breakout game in his first start of the year against Indiana at the end of October. Carriere had a career-high eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns against the Hoosiers.

Carriere did not play in the Pinstripe Bowl and it was reported by The Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo that he did not travel with the team to New York.

Going into 2022, Maryland is expected to have a deep wide receiver room.

The Terps will welcome back Demus Jr. for a fifth year who finished second on the team in the receiving corps after just six games. He recorded 28 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 84.50 yards per game. Maryland also is expected to return Rakim Jarrett who lead the receivers with 62 catches for 829 yards and five touchdowns as well as Jeshaun Jones.

Maryland also picked up former Florida wideout Jacob Copeland from the transfer portal who lead the Gators with 41 receptions for 642 yards and four touchdowns.

Head coach Michael Locksley also picked up a couple of four-star incoming freshmen in Shaleak Knotts and Octavian Smith Jr.