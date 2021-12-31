MM 12.31: Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese leads nation in offensive rebounds

No. 6 Maryland women’s basketball’s forward/guard Angel Reese is leading the entire country in offensive rebounds per game as of Dec. 29. The talented sophomore is averaging a stellar 5.2 offensive rebounds per contest through 13 games so far this season for head coach Brenda Frese’s program.

Reese is in the midst of a strong season for a Maryland team that has jumped out to a 10-3 start with all three of those losses coming against top-10 opponents. The Baltimore, Maryland native leads the team in points (18.1) and rebounds per game (10.5) in just her second season at Maryland.

She’s averaging a double-double, along with accumulating the most steals on the roster with 24 and tying the team-high for blocks with eight. Reese averages around 25 minutes per game.

Maryland had its game on Dec. 30 against Illinois that was postponed and now it’ll look forward to facing No. 8 Indiana on Jan. 2. The Terps haven’t played since Dec. 21.

