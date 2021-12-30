Testudo Times Podcast: Dominance in the Bronx

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the crew goes over Maryland football’s victory over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium yesterday. They also talk about Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Lehigh from Tuesday and its upcoming matchup against Brown tonight in the last nonconference of its season.

All of that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland football’s Pinstripe Bowl win over Virginia Tech

Looking at the performances of Maryland football’s seniors and younger players

Will Maryland have one of the best wide receiver groups next season?

How will Maryland’s team look in 2022? What are the program’s expectations

Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Lehigh

Will Fatts Russell play in tonight’s game against Brown?

Why Hakim Hart has been very impressive over the last few games for Maryland

A look at the matchup against Brown and predictions

