Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Brown

Maryland men’s basketball looks to extend its winning streak to three with a win over the Brown Bears Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The Terps most recently defeated then-No. 20 Florida in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, New York followed by a two-week break and a win over Lehigh at the Xfinity Center just two days ago.

The game against Brown at the Xfinity Center is Terps’ final game at home until Jan. 9. After this matchup, Maryland will face Iowa on Monday and Illinois next Thursday.

