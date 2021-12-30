 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Brown

New, 62 comments

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team takes on the Bears in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
UMTerps

Maryland men’s basketball looks to extend its winning streak to three with a win over the Brown Bears Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The Terps most recently defeated then-No. 20 Florida in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, New York followed by a two-week break and a win over Lehigh at the Xfinity Center just two days ago.

The game against Brown at the Xfinity Center is Terps’ final game at home until Jan. 9. After this matchup, Maryland will face Iowa on Monday and Illinois next Thursday.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...