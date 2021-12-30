How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Brown

Maryland’s men’s basketball will finish off its nonconference slate against the Brown Bears Thursday night in College Park.
Maryland is one win away from making it three straight victories, which would be its longest winning streak dating back to the beginning of the season. The Terps are 2-1 under interim head coach Danny Manning and they’ll be looking for their sixth win at home this season. Maryland has taken down then-No. 20 Florida and most recently Lehigh over the past two games to move to 7-4 on the year.
Brown is near the top of the Ivy League’s standings with an 8-6 overall record. The Bears are in the midst of a two-game losing streak, having been defeated by Vermont and Syracuse.
Let’s take a brief look at Thursday’s game.
The numbers
Maryland: (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten)
Brown: (8-6, 0-0 Ivy League)
All-time series: Maryland leads 3-0
Odds: Maryland -11.5 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
How to watch and listen
Thursday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
TV: Big Ten Network - Wayne Randazzo (Play-by-Play), Christy Winters-Scott (Analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) - Brendan Hartlove, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams
Stream: Watch Fox Sports
