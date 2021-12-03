Mark Turgeon, Maryland men’s basketball mutually agree to part ways

Men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon and Maryland have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a news release from the university.

Mark Turgeon was in the middle of his 11th season as the head coach of the program. This year’s Maryland team had high expectations coming into the year and after a rough 5-3 start, criticism only became louder for the veteran head coach.

Towards the end of his last game, a loss in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Virginia Tech, “fire Turgeon” chants were heard in the stadium and he was heckled as he walked off the floor for the last time.

Turgeon amassed a 226-116 record in his time at Maryland. Maryland had made the NCAA Tournament in five of the last six seasons under Turgeon, but only reached the Sweet 16 once.

“Maryland basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished,” Turgeon said in a statement.

This past offseason, Turgeon signed a three-year contract extension with intentional buyout terms. The deal was supposed to run through the 2025-26 season. The deal states that if Turgeon was fired before May 1, 2022, he would be owed $5 million.

Although the decision to part ways was mutual, per the release, Maryland Athletics will honor the terms of the contract including the $5 million buyout, per a team spokesman.

Danny Manning has been named the interim head coach and a national search will begin following the end of this season.

