MM 12.3: Former Maryland men’s basketball player Kevin Huerter has big night for Hawks

Former Maryland men’s basketball standout Kevin Huerter is an already established NBA player, which was proven when he signed a 4-year $65 million rookie extension in October, but he continues to prove his worth for the Atlanta Hawks with the 2021-22 season in full swing.
On Tuesday, Huerter went for 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 from three in the Hawks thrilling win over the Pacers.
Kevin was lights out last night:— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 2, 2021
19 points
8-11 FG
3-4 3FG
(Via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/dMtzvsanhT
Huerter has started more than half of the games so far this season and is averaging 9.9 points per game on 48% shooting from the field and 37% from three in just under 26 minutes per game in his fourth year in the league.
Those numbers are slightly down from last season when Huerter averaged 11.9 points per game on 30 minutes a night. However, if Tuesday is any indication, Huerter may pick up the offensive production in the coming weeks.
In other news
12 Maryland football players received Big Ten honors.
Maryland men’s basketball guard/forward James Graham III entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
Read three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s Wednesday night loss to Virginia Tech.
Maryland women’s basketball defeated Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Maryland’s quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and running back Tayon Fleet-Davis were named Maryland’s offensive players of the week for their performance against Rutgers on Sunday.
Led us to six.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 2, 2021
Players of the Game
Offense: @tauliaa12 x @BigFleet8 pic.twitter.com/9siMCudnU2
Maryland baseball is gearing up for the spring.
The front farm board is great for guys sticking that front side to avoid spin. Sean Lane is working to be quicker from launch & trusting once he gets to balance no extra moves are necessary to transfer force into the baseball.— Maryland Made Hitting (@MdMadeHitting) December 2, 2021
Watch out for this freshman! #B1G #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/T7Ta5A2Dsk
Maryland field hockey welcomes Carly Hynd to the team.
Get to know Carly Hynd! ❤️#FTT x #BestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/2zBSyDIQH0— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) December 3, 2021
Maryland women’s lacrosse had two attackers check into the Inside Lacrosse top 50.
Our attack is gonna be fun pic.twitter.com/iqAMe22yRm— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) December 2, 2021
