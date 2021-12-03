MM 12.3: Former Maryland men’s basketball player Kevin Huerter has big night for Hawks

Former Maryland men’s basketball standout Kevin Huerter is an already established NBA player, which was proven when he signed a 4-year $65 million rookie extension in October, but he continues to prove his worth for the Atlanta Hawks with the 2021-22 season in full swing.

On Tuesday, Huerter went for 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 from three in the Hawks thrilling win over the Pacers.

Kevin was lights out last night:



19 points

8-11 FG

3-4 3FG



(Via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/dMtzvsanhT — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 2, 2021

Huerter has started more than half of the games so far this season and is averaging 9.9 points per game on 48% shooting from the field and 37% from three in just under 26 minutes per game in his fourth year in the league.

Those numbers are slightly down from last season when Huerter averaged 11.9 points per game on 30 minutes a night. However, if Tuesday is any indication, Huerter may pick up the offensive production in the coming weeks.

In other news

12 Maryland football players received Big Ten honors.

Maryland men’s basketball guard/forward James Graham III entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Read three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s Wednesday night loss to Virginia Tech.

Maryland women’s basketball defeated Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Maryland’s quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and running back Tayon Fleet-Davis were named Maryland’s offensive players of the week for their performance against Rutgers on Sunday.

Maryland baseball is gearing up for the spring.

The front farm board is great for guys sticking that front side to avoid spin. Sean Lane is working to be quicker from launch & trusting once he gets to balance no extra moves are necessary to transfer force into the baseball.



Watch out for this freshman! #B1G #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/T7Ta5A2Dsk — Maryland Made Hitting (@MdMadeHitting) December 2, 2021

Maryland field hockey welcomes Carly Hynd to the team.

Maryland women’s lacrosse had two attackers check into the Inside Lacrosse top 50.