Game thread: Maryland football vs. Virginia Tech

The Pinstripe Bowl is here.

Maryland football is set to take on Virginia Tech at 2:15 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

The Terps are playing in their first bowl game since 2016 and are searching for their bowl win since 2010. This marks Maryland’s first postseason appearance under head coach Michael Locksley and the 28th bowl game appearance in program history.

The Hokies’ most recent bowl game came in 2019 against Kentucky in the Belk Bowl.

Both teams are 6-6 and searching to end their season above .500.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -4 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Catch up before the game

This sponsored post was published according to our guiding principles.