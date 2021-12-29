MM 12.29: Maryland football experiences New York City as it prepares for Pinstripe Bowl

With the New Era Pinstripe Bowl played at Yankee Stadium, Maryland football and Virginia Tech have had the opportunity to experience New York City through various opportunities.

After arriving on Saturday, the team celebrated head coach Michael Locksley’s birthday. The following day, both teams attend a welcome reception at Yankee Stadium to celebrate the bowl game.

On Monday, Maryland visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum as well as the One World Observatory. The team reflected and had the opportunity to learn more about those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Tuesday evening, representatives from Maryland and Virginia Tech virtually rang the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell. For the Terps, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, wide receivers Dontay Demus and Brian Cobbs along with athletic director Damon Evans and Locksley were in attendance.

Maryland also had the opportunity to use Fordham University’s football field to practice before Wednesday’s matchup.

“It‘s been a privilege to be a part of this experience this week. Thanks to all that have been involved in putting this thing together. I’ve been to a lot of bowl games in my career and I can tell you this one has been put together first-class,” Locksley said. “The players have really enjoyed themselves here on the experiences that New York City has to offer. And we’re really looking forward to finally hitting the field tomorrow to take on Virginia Tech.”

The Pinstripe Bowl is set to kick at 2:15 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball collected its seventh win of the season.

Sam Oshtry previewed Maryland football’s bowl game matchup against Virginia Tech.

Matt Levine wrote about how the Terps in the NFL performed in Week 16.

The Empire State Building was lit up in red and gold in honor of the Pinstripe Bowl.

The Empire State Building in Maryland red and gold.



Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/58cff5ooyT — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 29, 2021

The Maryland men’s lacrosse season is approaching.

Only 3️⃣3️⃣ more days until the start of the college season… but who’s counting?@TerpsMLax pic.twitter.com/htrX2qExIS — Cascade Lacrosse (@CascadeLacrosse) December 27, 2021

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared its No. 3 goal of 2021, which came from junior attacker Libby May.





3️⃣: Unbelievable no look backhand shovel from Libby May at Hopkins pic.twitter.com/m49Y4TwWDf — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) December 28, 2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder shared a highlight from former Maryland men’s basketball star Aaron Wiggins. Wiggins finished with double-digit points for the second straight game on Tuesday night.