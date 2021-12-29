How to watch Maryland football’s Pinstripe Bowl game vs. Virginia Tech

Maryland football’s first bowl game appearance since 2016 will be in the Pinstripe Bowl against Virginia Tech, which is set for later today at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

The Terps worked their way to becoming bowl-eligible after securing a 4-0 start to the 2021 season. Despite facing a three-game losing streak heading into the final game of the regular season, Maryland edged out Rutgers 40-16 for its sixth win of the year.

Both teams enter the contest with an even 6-6 record. Virginia Tech has lost a lot of key players since becoming bowl eligible after defeating Virginia in its regular-season finale. Still, it should be an entertaining matchup at one of the more historic venues in the country as head coach Michael Locksley looks to capture a bowl game victory.

Let’s take a brief look at Maryland’s upcoming matchup in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The numbers

Maryland: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

Virginia Tech: 6-6 (4-4 ACC)

All-time series: Maryland leads 16-15

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -3.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2:15 p.m. EST; Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: ESPN - Matt Barrie, Roddy Jones, Sam Acho

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980 AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter OR ESPN Radio - Chris Carlin, Jack Ford, Quint Kessenich

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Catch up before the game

