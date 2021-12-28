Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Lehigh

Maryland men’s basketball is back after a long break without a game. The last time the Terps took the court was on Dec. 12 in Brooklyn, New York. Maryland defeated then-No. 20 Florida for the upset and the first win under interim head coach Danny Manning.

The Terps will take on Lehigh who has collected just one win in 10 games after Loyola (Md.) canceled the game following coronavirus issues within its program.

The game against the Mountain Hawks marks the first of two games Maryland is set to play this week before getting back into conference play.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game

