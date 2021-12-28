 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 12.28: Maryland women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers and Katie Benzan earn Big Ten Weekly Honors

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emma Shuster
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland women’s basketball freshman guard Shyanne Sellers and graduate guard Katie Benzan earned Big Ten weekly honors, the conference announced on Monday.

Sellers was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The Aurora, Ohio native has posted 110 points, 16 steals and 346 minutes this season. Before becoming a Terp, ESPN ranked Sellers as the No. 22 recruit in the Class of 2021. Against Coppin State, Sellers tallied nine points, five assists and had zero turnovers.

Benzan was recognized as a part of the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll. The Wellesley, Massachusetts native has tallied 137 points, 15 steals and 310 minutes this season. During the team’s recent victory against Coppin State, Benzan finished with 22 points and went 6-for-9 from the field. She also added six assists.

The Terps were set to face Illinois in their next matchup Dec. 30, however that game was postponed due to coronavirus issues within the Illini’s program.

