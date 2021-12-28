Terps in the NFL: Darnell Savage Jr. delivers on Christmas Day

Former Maryland star safety Darnell Savage Jr. delivered a gift to Green Bay Packers fans on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns.

Savage made his 15th start of the season in Green Bay’s 15th game of the year, and he finished the contest with a season-high eight total tackles along with an interception and pass deflection.

The third-year safety dropped back in coverage and disguised himself perfectly in the middle of the defense. Savage sprinted back to intercept a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield that was intended for former Michigan wide receiver Donavan Peoples-Jones, whom Savage faced twice in college.

Merry Christmas more like Merry Pickmas @darnellsavage_ pic.twitter.com/yHgEFDtG02 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 25, 2021

The interception marked his second of the season and first since Week Six. Additionally, he recorded his ninth pass deflection of the season and first since Week 11. Savage has eight career interceptions and 26 pass deflections in 44 career regular season games.

The former first-round pick played in 100% of the Packers’ defensive snaps for the ninth straight game and the 13th time this season. Green Bay knocked off Cleveland, 24-22, and has now won four straight games to improve to 12-3 which leads the entire NFL.

The Packers clinched the NFC North title for the third time in Savage’s tenure. They will host Minnesota and travel to Detroit to close out the season as they seek to lock up the No. 1-seed in the NFC. Green Bay is looking to get over the hump as it has lost in the NFC Championship in each of the last two seasons.

Other performers

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs had one of his best performances of the 2021 season on Sunday. Diggs recorded seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. His 85 yards against New England was his most in a game since Week 10. After leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards a season ago, the wide receiver now sits tied for sixth in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (9), seventh in targets (141), ninth in receiving yards (1,092), and 10th in receptions (89) this season. Just a few days after being named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year, Diggs helped Buffalo win a crucial AFC East matchup against the Patriots and now both teams sit atop the division at 9-6. Buffalo will host Atlanta and the New York Jets to close out the season with the chance to win the division for the second straight time.

EVERYDAY CAN BE DIGGSMAS! pic.twitter.com/BOBb3SyrjM — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 26, 2021