How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Lehigh

Maryland men’s basketball is back in action tonight as it will take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in College Park at 8:30 p.m.

The Terps haven’t played since their upset victory over then-No. 20 Florida, but they will face a more beatable opponent on their home court in search of their seventh win in 11 games. Maryland has lost three of its last four games, but the win against the Gators is a sign of better outcomes to come for the program and interim head coach Danny Manning.

Lehigh, on the other hand, is in the midst of a rough season. The Mountain Hawks have just one win in their opening 10 games to kick off the 2021-22 season. That victory was a seven-point win over Columbia back on Nov. 23. Lehigh is winless on the road this season, dropping all five of its games that have been played in enemy territory.

Let’s take a brief look at Tuesday’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Lehigh: (1-9, 0-0 Patriot League)

All-time series: Maryland leads 2-0

Odds: Maryland -21.5

How to watch and listen

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 8:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network - Matt Schumacker (Play-by-Play), Brian Butch (Analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams

Stream: Watch Fox Sports

