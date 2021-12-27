No. 6 Maryland women’s basketball’s game against Illinois postponed

No. 6 Maryland women’s basketball’s Dec. 30 road game against the Illinois Fighting Illini has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 results within the Illinois program, per a release.

Under the current policy, the game would have been counted as a forfeit loss for Illinois and a conference victory for Maryland, but that is unclear as of now.

In a release last week, the Big Ten announced that its forfeiture policy would be reviewed. Conferences such as the Big East have reversed such rules to now reschedule games formerly ruled as forfeits, so it appears the Big Ten could definitely follow suit.

The Terps played all of their first 13 scheduled games with no cancelations. The Illinois postponement marks Maryland’s first scheduling disruption of the 2021-22 season.

As of Dec. 27, Maryland owns a 10-3 record to pair with its top-six national ranking. The Terps are coming off a 46-point win at Coppin State on Dec. 21, a game where they welcomed back star junior guard Diamond Miller (knee) to their lineup.

Maryland had a nine-day hiatus prior to playing Coppin State, and another break of the exact same time length was supposed to follow between that game and the contest against Illinois. The Terps’ next scheduled game is in 2022, on Jan. 2 at No. 8 Indiana.